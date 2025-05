30 May 2025 by Victor R. López 1 min read

Hosts Nicola Hume and Tommo McCluskey are back with Talking Bull, the official podcast.

Four-time World Champion joined the show at Monaco and discussed several topics, including his iconic Imola overtake on Oscar Piastri and fatherhood.

Kalle Rovanperä, the youngest World Rally Champion ever, also joined the show.

Enjoy!

