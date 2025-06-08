Mercedes F1 Debrief of 2025 Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 Debrief of 2025 Spanish Grand Prix
8 June 2025 by    1 min read

Mercedes has struggled recently with reliability, and it again happened in the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli retiring from the race.

On the other hand, George Russell finished fourth, but the race was far from ideal, even with contact with Red Bull's Max Verstappen late in the race, when the Dutchman was penalized.

Here, you can see Mercedes' debrief of the Spanish Grand Prix with James Allison and Jodi Hutton.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.