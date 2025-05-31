2025 Spanish F1 GP Friday Analysis by Peter Windsor

Flexiwing Shakeup? McLaren Laughs It Off as Piastri Sets the Pace in Spain

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend kicked off with a technical bombshell—Formula 1’s long-anticipated revisions to the "flexiwing" regulations finally came into play. But if the FIA expected to slow the papaya brigade, someone clearly forgot to tell McLaren.

Under the scorching Barcelona sun, Oscar Piastri wasted no time flexing McLaren's muscle—ironically, now with slightly stiffer wings. The young Aussie looked unstoppable on soft tyres, topping the timesheets and making the new rules look like old news.

His teammate, Lando Norris, wasn’t far behind either, especially on the long-run simulations. The Brit's consistency over race stints hinted at McLaren's well-rounded grip on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Woking squad might not be alone in chasing glory this weekend, but make no mistake—they're the team to beat.

Still, Max Verstappen wasn’t letting the orange wave sweep him aside just yet. The reigning champ slotted his Red Bull-Honda into second place, showing that despite recent grumbles about car balance and setup struggles, he’s far from folding. Verstappen looked smooth—calculated—almost as if he’s saving the knockout punch for Sunday.

George Russell continued to fly the flag for Mercedes, slotting into P3 and keeping the Silver Arrows in the mix, while Norris rounded out the top four. The Ferraris? They weren’t lighting up the timing screens, but they weren’t out of sight either. A quiet threat, perhaps?

In a detailed sector breakdown, F1 analyst Peter Windsor pointed to the tricky Turns 2 and 3 as the perfect stage to compare Piastri’s crisp, clinical style with Norris’ slightly more fluid approach. Both McLaren drivers are extracting big performance—but in very different ways. That variation could be a trump card in the race.

As for who can really challenge McLaren on Sunday? Red Bull has the firepower if they unlock the right setup. Mercedes are in the mix on longer stints. Ferrari might pounce if tyre wear becomes a factor.

But on Friday, one thing was clear: flexiwing changes or not, McLaren are still flying.

