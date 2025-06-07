Red Bull Racing’s Floating Energy Station | 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

On YouTube, is giving fans a glimpse of the team's Energy Station.

"Welcome to the ultimate behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic, party-mode, floating HQ moored in Monaco’s Port Hercule," the team wrote on YouTube.

"From DJ sets and live performances to our open-air amphitheatre, appearances by Red Bull Athletes, our Drivers, jaw-dropping car showcases like the RB17, and of course, we can’t forget the iconic pool, the Energy Station is where action meets atmosphere, the Oracle Red Bull Racing way."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: