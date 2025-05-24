2025 Monaco F1 GP Friday Analysis by Peter Windsor

Ferrari Shine Early as Leclerc Lights Up Monaco on Friday

Monte Carlo, 24 May 2025 – If first impressions count for anything, Ferrari fans have a reason to start dreaming in red again. On a sun-drenched Friday in Monaco, Charles Leclerc lit up the timesheets and the local tifosi with a strong performance that saw him top the charts in early practice – looking every bit the home hero on a mission.

Yes, yes, it’s only Friday – and in Monaco, grip levels swing more wildly than a Ricciardo contract rumour – but there’s no denying Ferrari’s early pace looked sharp.

Leclerc, running on a light fuel load, headed the pack, with none other than Sir Lewis Hamilton sliding into third place in the Mercedes. Between them? McLaren-Mercedes’ Oscar Piastri, who’s proving he’s more than just a quiet Aussie — he’s got real bite in the tight and twisty streets of the Principality.

Lando Norris backed up McLaren’s strong showing with a P4, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was a surprising tenth, tangled up in traffic and struggling for rhythm — a rare sight in the #1 car. George Russell fared even worse, winding up P12 and looking like he’d rather be anywhere but in La Rascasse’s shadow.

But before anyone starts penning Verstappen’s Monaco obituary — hold up. When the cars were loaded up with fuel, Max suddenly came alive. On long runs, he matched Leclerc’s pace stride for stride. That’s right: equal fastest. So while Ferrari may look peachy now, Red Bull’s Sunday pace could tell a very different story.

Speaking of La Rascasse, F1 analyst Peter (you know, that Peter) took to the drawing board with his trademark hand-drawn sketches to break down how each top driver tackled the trickiest turn in Monaco. From Leclerc’s aggressive rotation to Verstappen’s ultra-smooth entry and the McLaren boys’ contrasting lines, the subtleties are as fascinating as the stats.

It’s only Friday, but already the storylines are starting to bubble like champagne on the harbourfront. Can Leclerc finally deliver at home? Will Verstappen claw his way back into control? Is McLaren about to spoil the party?

Monaco’s only just getting started — and the drama, as always, is just a corner away.

