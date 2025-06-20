Hamilton & Leclerc Unleash Ferrari F80 Prototype at Fiorano – Full On-Board

Hit play to watch the surreal sight of Lewis Hamilton sharing cockpit notes with Charles Leclerc as they thrash Ferrari’s experimental F80 around Fiorano. From hybrid boost bursts down the back straight to Hamilton’s trademark late-brake tweaks in Turn 11, this is the closest thing we’ll get to an early look at Maranello’s next hypercar – and maybe a hint of Hamilton’s 2026 workspace. Grab the popcorn!

