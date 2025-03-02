F1 Testing Analysis from Peter Windsor and Craig Scarborough

The three-day preseason test ended in Bahrain and many have drawn lots of conclusions ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

In this video, you will see technical analysis from the F1 testing. The insight comes from former F1 team manager and journalist Peter Windsor and technical journalist/illustrator Craig Scarborough.

Enjoy this content ahead of the first race of the 2025 F1 season, the 2025 .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: