2025 F1 Movie Trailer

Hollywood Meets the Paddock: Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Hits Theatres in 2025

Formula 1® fans, start your engines—Hollywood is about to take a high-speed lap around the sport we love. The highly anticipated F1® movie, starring none other than Brad Pitt, is set to hit cinemas worldwide in June 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick, this high-octane drama is bringing the glamour of Hollywood straight to the paddock.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, alongside Kosinski, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman, the film follows Pitt as a former F1 driver making a dramatic comeback to the grid. His character will race alongside Damson Idris, who plays his young teammate at APXGP, a fictional team competing against the real-life titans of the sport.

Real Racing, Real Grand Prix Weekends

What sets F1® apart from typical motorsport films? Authenticity. Unlike past racing blockbusters that relied on CGI and studio sets, this movie has been filmed during actual Formula 1 race weekends. That means real circuits, real cars, and real action, bringing fans an unprecedented glimpse of the sport from the driver’s seat.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, with a script penned by Ehren Kruger. Behind the scenes, Kosinski has assembled a top-tier creative team, including Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, and legendary composer Hans Zimmer, ensuring this will be a visual and sonic spectacle worthy of the Formula 1 name.

Release Date & Global Rollout

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, F1® is set for a global theatrical release on 25 June 2025, with North American fans getting their turn on 27 June 2025. The film will be available in IMAX, making those high-speed track battles even more exhilarating on the big screen.

With Lewis Hamilton involved behind the scenes and Formula 1’s biggest races providing the backdrop, this could be the most immersive racing film ever made. So, mark your calendars, because in 2025, Formula 1 is coming to the silver screen in a way we’ve never seen before.

