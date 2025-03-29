Ferrari Full Access: Behind the Scenes at Australia and China
Take a look as the Scuderia Ferrari give the tifosi an inside view of the team's weekend in the first two races of the season.
Ferrari struggled in both the Australian and Chinese Grand Prix, but there were some positives, such as Lewis Hamilton starting the Shanghai Sprint from pole position and winning the race.
Still, the main races did not go as the team had hoped.
Can they regain performance in the Japanese Grand Prix?
