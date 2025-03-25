Why is Lawson struggling in F1 at RedBull? By Peter Windsor

The 2025 F1 season may have only just begun, but it’s already throwing up plenty of talking points – and not all of them are about McLaren’s flying start. While Norris and Piastri are making dominance look effortless, over at Red Bull, things are looking far from rosy. Liam Lawson, drafted in to replace Sergio Perez, is struggling to get out of first gear – quite literally.

After limp performances in both Melbourne and Shanghai, questions are piling up: is the pressure too much? Should Yuki Tsunoda take over his seat already? And what does this all mean for Max Verstappen’s future with the team? In our latest video, Peter takes on Cameron’s fan questions and breaks down the drama unfolding behind the scenes at Milton Keynes.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: