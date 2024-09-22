2024 Singapore F1 GP Quali Analysis by Peter Windsor

McLaren-Mercedes' Lando Norris delivered a stunning performance to secure pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, setting the stage for an electrifying race on the Marina Bay street circuit. Right next to him on the front row is none other than Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen, who has bounced back with determination after recent setbacks.

The two championship contenders are poised for a fierce showdown, but they won’t be alone in the battle. Both factory Mercedes cars are hot on their tails, with Sir Lewis Hamilton leading teammate George Russell to lock out the second row. It’s clear that Sunday’s race will be a thrilling test of nerves and skill under the floodlights.

Ferrari, however, had a day to forget. Carlos Sainz’s hopes were dashed when he crashed out of Q3, while Charles Leclerc saw his only quick lap deleted after exceeding track limits. The Ferrari duo will start from disappointing P9 and P10, respectively, far from where they’d hoped to be.

In this video, our expert Peter breaks down the brilliant laps from Lando and Max, while also analyzing the critical moments that made Saturday’s qualifying session in Singapore one to remember. Buckle up for what promises to be a high-stakes race!

