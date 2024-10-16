Tom Stallard 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Tom Stallard, McLaren's Director of Human Performance and Oscar Piastri's race engineer, isn’t just a key figure in Formula 1 – he’s a man with a resume that turns heads. Beyond his prowess in engineering, he’s an accomplished Olympic silver medalist and World Champion in rowing. This dynamic blend of physical and mental discipline has equipped him with a unique perspective that he now channels into helping McLaren challenge for the title.

Transitioning from Olympic athlete to Formula 1 engineer might seem like a leap, but for Stallard, it's a natural evolution of his passion for high-performance environments. When he recently sat down with Tom Clarkson at McLaren’s headquarters, he revealed the intense fitness routine he endured as a rower and shared insights on how that discipline has helped shape his career in F1.

From his days on the water to his days on the racetrack, Stallard has collaborated with some of the most renowned names in F1, including Jenson Button, Daniel Ricciardo, and Carlos Sainz. Now, he’s part of the team guiding Oscar Piastri, a promising talent breathing fresh energy into McLaren. According to Stallard, the bond between a driver and race engineer is crucial, almost like an unspoken language, and it's one he’s been fluent in throughout his career.

Stallard’s journey is a testament to adaptability, resilience, and the unrelenting pursuit of excellence – traits that resonate not only in rowing but in the thrilling world of Formula 1. As McLaren pushes to regain its spot at the top, it’s clear that with team members like Stallard at the helm, they’re in good hands.

