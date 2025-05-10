F1 Beyond the Grid: Claire Williams on Williams' Current Form

10 May 2025 by    1 min read

Williams is currently fifth among constructors in the 2025 Formula 1 season. The team has already scored 37 points, exceeding last season's tally by 20 points.

On that note, former Team Principal Claire Williams, daughter of Sir Frank Williams (the team's legendary founder), spoke to the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast about the team's current form.

Enjoy as host Tom Clarkson asks Claire if there are any regrets about selling the team in 2020 and much more.

