F1 Beyond the Grid: Claire Williams on Williams' Current Form

is currently fifth among constructors in the 2025 Formula 1 season. The team has already scored 37 points, exceeding last season's tally by 20 points.

On that note, former Team Principal Claire Williams, daughter of Sir Frank Williams (the team's legendary founder), spoke to the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast about the team's current form.

Enjoy as host Tom Clarkson asks Claire if there are any regrets about selling the team in 2020 and much more.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: