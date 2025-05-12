F1 Beyond the Grid: Jonathan Wheatley on Sauber-Audi Era

F1 Beyond the Grid: Jonathan Wheatley on Sauber-Audi Era
12 May 2025 by    1 min read

Jonathan Wheatley had a highly successful run as the Sporting Director of Red Bull Racing for close to 20 years. He was also a part of Benetton and Renault, with success as well.

Accordingly, he seems to be well-respected among teams and is now at the helm of Sauber's new era with Sauber from 2026.

Wheatley spoke to host Tom Clarkson about this new challenge as Team Principal and also gave some details about his working relationships with champions like Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and, most recently, Max Verstappen.

