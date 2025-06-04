F1 Nation's Review of 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Featuring Jonathan Wheatley



The 2025 Spanish Grand Prix was a solid, strategic race throughout three quarters of the event. However, a late Safety Car after yet another failure on a Mercedes car, the race went crazy.

led home a McLaren 1-2, with teammate Lando Norris behind. However, the fight for P3 saw Charles Leclerc overtake Max Verstappen's Red Bull after touching on the main straight.

Then, Mercedes' George Russell attempted a dive on the inside of Verstappen at Turn 1, touching the car, which had to go off the track.

Verstappen kept the place, but was then ordered to let Russell through... then, it happened. After Russell passed him, the Dutchman drove into the Mercedes car, earning a 10-second penalty.

On F1 Nation's review of the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, host Tom Clarkson was joined by Team Principal, Jonathan Wheatley, to discuss the event.

