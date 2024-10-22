Pirelli Podcast: Verstappen | Stella | Tombazis - EP1

Max Verstappen Opens Up About the Thrill of Speed in New Pirelli Vodcast

Max Verstappen doesn’t mince words when describing the sheer exhilaration of racing in Formula 1. The three-time world champion features in the premiere episode of "Box, Box, Box," a brand-new vodcast produced by Pirelli, which is now live on the Italian company’s YouTube channel.

The six-part series dives into the world of motorsport, exploring key themes like Speed, Training, Dedication, Time, Adrenaline, and Challenge. Hosted by veteran Formula 1 journalist Tom Clarkson, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the paddock, each episode is packed with insights from some of the sport's biggest names.

In the debut episode, Verstappen is joined by Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s Director of Single-Seaters, and Andrea Stella, Team Principal of McLaren. Together, they discuss their personal experiences with the raw sensation of speed and share anecdotes from their time in Formula 1, giving fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to excel in the world’s fastest sport.

The vodcast runs for around 20 minutes per episode, making it the perfect quick watch or listen. Aside from YouTube, fans can also catch future episodes on Spotify, where guests like Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas, Christian Horner, and Guenther Steiner will dive into different aspects of the sport.

For anyone who loves the thrill of Formula 1, "Box, Box, Box" promises to be an exciting watch, offering an inside look at what drives the best in the business.

