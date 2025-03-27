Pierre Gasly 2025 Beyond the Grid Podcast

Pierre Gasly: Ready to Fast-Forward Alpine’s Comeback

Life in the fast lane isn’t quite fast enough for Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman, ever hungry for success, admits he’d gladly hit the ‘skip’ button to get Alpine back to where he believes it belongs—at the front of the grid.

With confidence in team boss Oliver Oakes and the fiery guidance of Flavio Briatore, Gasly isn’t just dreaming of podiums—he’s aiming to win. And while 2026’s regulation shake-up is on his radar, Pierre’s focus is razor-sharp on delivering results this season. From teammate dynamics to off-track football ventures, even his competitive streak in online chess, Gasly’s fire is burning bright.

