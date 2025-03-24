Andy Cowell 2025 Beyond the Grid Podcast

Aston Martin’s Grand Plan: How Long Until the Green Machine Strikes Gold?

Aston Martin is playing the long game in Formula 1, but how soon will their master plan pay off? With a cutting-edge factory, a dream-team duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and the genius of Adrian Newey now in their corner, the ingredients for success are all there. Team Principal Andy Cowell, no stranger to championship-winning projects, believes the team is still in the "building phase" but insists they are on the path to surpassing their rivals.

In a revealing conversation with Tom Clarkson, Cowell draws comparisons between his time at Mercedes—where he helped shape an era of dominance—and his current role at Aston Martin. He sheds light on the significance of F1’s move to sustainable fuels in 2026 and how their upcoming partnership with Honda could provide the final push toward championship glory. Is Aston Martin about to go from dark horse to frontrunner?

Meanwhile, drama unfolded in Shanghai as Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were sensationally disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix over car-related infractions. The post-race ruling sent shockwaves through the paddock, reshuffling the final results and adding another twist to an already unpredictable season. What impact will this decision have on the title fight?

