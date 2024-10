Scuderia Ferrari scored a brilliant one-two finish in Austin but it was the incident between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren-Mercdes' Lando Norris that stole the headlines. In this video Peter offers his take on the move that resulted in a penalty for Norris, details Ferrari's amazing weekend and explains why Red Bull were not as competitive on Sunday as they had been in the sprint.

