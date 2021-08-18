Patrick Head 2021 Beyond the grid interview

This week we welcome F1 royalty onto the show: Sir Patrick Head, co-founder of Williams and an engineering legend. After going into business with Frank Williams in the late 70s,

Patrick helped build one of the greatest teams in history, his engineering acumen leading to world championships aplenty. He speaks about that journey, including what it was like to work with Frank, how he responded to Frank’s life-changing car accident, what he looked for in the drivers that shaped Williams and much more. And as you might expect, there are plenty of brilliant anecdotes!

Here you can find more info about the Williams F1 Team.

