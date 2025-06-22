F1 Beyond The Grid: Isack Hadjar's Journey

Isak Hadjar has arguably been the most consistent rookie in the 2025 Formula 1 grid.

The Frenchman's season started with a big blow when he crashed in the warmup lap of the first race of his F1 career, the .

Still, Hadjar has performed brilliantly for Racing Bulls ever since and has been a stellar driver so far.

Here, he talks to F1: Beyond The Grid's host Tom Clarkson about his F1 journey.

Enjoy!

