F1 Beyond The Grid: Isack Hadjar's Journey
Isak Hadjar has arguably been the most consistent rookie in the 2025 Formula 1 grid.
The Frenchman's season started with a big blow when he crashed in the warmup lap of the first race of his F1 career, the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.
Still, Hadjar has performed brilliantly for Racing Bulls ever since and has been a stellar driver so far.
Here, he talks to F1: Beyond The Grid's host Tom Clarkson about his F1 journey.
Enjoy!
