F1 Beyond The Grid: Bottas on F1 Life and Cadillac's Project
A 10-time race-winner in F1, Valtteri Bottas has been one of the most popular drivers in the last decade.
However, the Finnish driver currently finds himself without a race seat, having served as Mercedes' reserve for the 2025 F1 season.
Talking to F1: Beyond The Grid's host, Tom Clarkson, Bottas described his view of F1 and spoke about future possibilities, including the new F1 team from 2026 onwards, Cadillac.
Enjoy!
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: