F1 Beyond The Grid: Bottas on F1 Life and Cadillac's Project

A 10-time race-winner in F1, has been one of the most popular drivers in the last decade.

However, the Finnish driver currently finds himself without a race seat, having served as Mercedes' reserve for the 2025 F1 season.

Talking to F1: Beyond The Grid's host, Tom Clarkson, Bottas described his view of F1 and spoke about future possibilities, including the new F1 team from 2026 onwards, Cadillac.

Enjoy!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: