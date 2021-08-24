F1 Nation: 2021 Belgian GP preview with Eddie Jordan

It’s race week!

After what feels like an eternity, F1 is almost back, with the teams and drivers heading to the awesome Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the Belgian Grand Prix.

And who better to look forward to the action than three-time Belgian GP winner Damon Hill and Tom Clarkson, who this week are joined by Eddie Jordan, Damon’s former boss who enjoyed his first F1 win with the 1996 world champ in Spa in 1998!

They discuss the unique challenge of the circuit, who the track is likely to favour, and of course look back on some moments from the past, including Schumacher’s debut in ‘91 and of course that famous first Jordan win in the wet in ‘98…

