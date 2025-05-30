F1 Beyond The Grid: Simone Resta Interview

Simone Resta is an F1 car designer with decades of experience. He designed cars for Michael Schumacher and race-winners for four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc.

Resta started his career with Minardi before joining and ultimately switching to Mercedes, where he's the Deputy Technical Director.

In this episode, Resta talks to host Tom Clarkson about his F1 journey and relationships with the top drivers.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: