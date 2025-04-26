F1 Nation's Review of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

This is F1 Nation podcast's review of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

New F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri took a solid victory in front of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who received a five-second penalty after keeping first place while going off the track at the start of the event.

Join host Tom Clarkson, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen and F1TV analyst Alex Brundle in this review of the fifth race of the season.

