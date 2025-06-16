F1 Nation's Review of Canadian GP: Mercedes' Triumph and McLaren's Clash

F1 Nation's host Tom Clarkson was joined by F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto and former driver Davide Valsecchi to discuss the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

The race gave us a win for George Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli's first podium. Moreover, it included a crash between the McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Norris, who had to retire due to damage, took full blame for the clash and apologized to his team.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's crisis is growing, and the criticism continues, especially from the Italian media.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: