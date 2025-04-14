Marc Gene 2025 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

Marc Gené Reveals Secrets of F1’s Greatest Champions – From Schumacher to Hamilton

When it comes to living the Ferrari dream, few have done it quite like . The Spanish former F1 driver turned long-time Ferrari ambassador has been embedded in the Scuderia’s DNA since 2004. But what's truly remarkable is the elite company he's kept over the past two decades.

During his time in red, Gené has worked alongside not one, not two, but five Formula 1 World Champions. That glittering list reads like a paddock Hall of Fame: , Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel—and soon, Lewis Hamilton.

In a recent deep-dive conversation with F1’s Tom Clarkson, Gené opened up about what really separates the good from the great, and what makes a multiple World Champion tick.

“Each one of them had that X-factor,” Marc explains. “But it wasn’t always the same. Michael had this relentless drive. Kimi, ice in the veins. Fernando’s racecraft was unmatched. Seb brought methodical German precision, and Lewis? His mental strength is something else.”

Gené didn’t just observe these giants—he helped them fine-tune their machines from behind the wheel. Long before simulator sessions became the norm, Gené was pounding out lap after lap in and Williams test cars, contributing vital data and feedback that shaped title-winning machines.

Before he donned the red overalls, Marc's own F1 journey began with the underdog outfit Minardi in 1999. While points were scarce, the experience was priceless. He later became a staple at Williams as a test driver, where his technical insight quickly earned respect across the paddock.

And let’s not forget his crowning moment outside of F1: the 2009 Le Mans 24 Hours. Partnering with Peugeot, Gené conquered the Circuit de la Sarthe, standing atop one of motorsport’s most prestigious podiums.

Now, as Ferrari prepares for a new chapter with joining Charles Leclerc in 2025, Gené remains a steady and insightful figure in the background—bridging the past, present, and future of the Prancing Horse.

Whether you’re a tifoso, a Hamilton fan, or just a sucker for behind-the-scenes F1 stories, Gené’s tales offer a rare window into what truly makes a champion—and the unsung heroes who help them rise.

