F1 Nation's Preview of 2025 Bahrain GP: McLaren to Dominate?

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is here. Can strike back after Red Bull's victory in Japan?

With what we've seen during the practice sessions, it certainly looks like that.

Lando Norris leads by one point in the World Drivers' Championship, but could Oscar Piastri join the party this week? Also, F1 Nation takes a look at Ferrari's upgrades for the weekend.

Enjoy as host Tom Clarkson discusses with Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: