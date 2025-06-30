F1 Nation's Review of 2025 Austrian GP

Lando Norris took a solid victory in the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix to regain some confidence in the title fight against his McLaren teammate, the rock-solid .

Piastri now leads the championship standings with a 15-point gap over Norris.

F1 Nation has reviewed the race at Spielberg, with host Tom Clarkson joined by journalist Lawrence Barretto and Julianne Cerasoli.

Enjoy as they discuss the events of the Red Bull Ring.

