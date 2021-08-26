Bertrand Gachot 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

The story of how Michael Schumacher made his debut, 30 years ago this week in Belgium, could have been lifted from a Hollywood movie.

The German rookie got his chance when the regular driver Bertrand Gachot of the Jordan F1 team was dramatically sent to prison on the eve of the race – the rest, as they say, is history. But what of Gachot himself?

This week the Luxembourg-born racer joins Tom Clarkson to tell his incredible story – including the full, incredible story of how he ended up in prison, what life was like for an F1 driver behind bars, how he feels about Schumacher now, and how he got his career back on track after his release.

Check out more items on this website about: