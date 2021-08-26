Bertrand Gachot 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Bertrand Gachot (BEL) Hype Energy CEO and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1, at a Hype Energy Drink event. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Thursday 23rd November 2017. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
26 August 2021 by    1 min read

The story of how Michael Schumacher made his debut, 30 years ago this week in Belgium, could have been lifted from a Hollywood movie.

The German rookie got his chance when the regular driver Bertrand Gachot of the Jordan F1 team was dramatically sent to prison on the eve of the race – the rest, as they say, is history. But what of Gachot himself?

This week the Luxembourg-born racer joins Tom Clarkson to tell his incredible story – including the full, incredible story of how he ended up in prison, what life was like for an F1 driver behind bars, how he feels about Schumacher now, and how he got his career back on track after his release.

