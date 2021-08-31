F1 Nation: Belgian F1 GP review podcast

As Spa-Francorchamps delivers a washout, Tom and Natalie wring out their socks to join Damon in discussing one of the weirder weekends in F1 history. And despite the lack of race action there’s much to chat about, including whether it was right not to start the race, Lando Norris’s big crash at Eau Rouge, George Russell’s qualifying heroics - and just what this weekend means for the title race. And the gang also look ahead to the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix, where the weather forecast thankfully looks clear…

And if that wasn’t enough, Damon Hill also answers a couple more of your questions in Ask Damon. To have your question answered on the show, send a voice note to [email protected]

