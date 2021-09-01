Mick Schumacher 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

His father is a tough act to follow, but Mick Schumacher is loving writing his own Formula 1 story. In his debut season he’s often out of the spotlight at the back of the grid, but he’s proving he’s got what it takes to compete with the front-runners.

Mick tells Tom Clarkson about adjusting to life in F1, the lessons he’s still learning from his father’s career, and drops some hints about his future.

Plus he takes us inside his F1 support system: he’s got Haas, Ferrari Driver Academy, Sebastian Vettel, his family - and his dog, Angie - cheering him on every lap of the way.

Check out more items on this website about: