F1 Nation: 2021 Dutch GP review with Ross Brawn

Max Verstappen’s orange army invaded Zandvoort at the weekend and they got just what they wanted - a sensational home win for the hard-charging Dutchman.

Fresh from the circuit, Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham share their thoughts and behind-the-scenes stories from a sensational first race back at the seaside venue since the 80s.

Then F1’s Managing Director of Motorsport jumps on to share his thoughts on what made the race great (and what the sport has learned for the future), what to expect at the upcoming second F1 Sprint weekend in Monza, and why he’s so enthusiastic about the latest generation of driving talent. Plus Natalie spills the beans on THAT conversation that sent Lando Norris into a fit of giggles!

