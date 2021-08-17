1967 Honda RA300 F1 Car - 3.0L V12 Engine Sound!

During the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed and the 2017 Formula 1 Italian GP (due to the 50th anniversary from Honda second victory in F1, happened at Monza in 1967).

This Honda RA300 F1 car was being driven for the crowd both in memory of John Surtees and for this important achievement in Honda's history.

The car is powered by a Honda 3.0L NA V12 engine which was able to produce around 400hp at 11,500 rpm.

Check out more items on this website about: