F1 Nation: 2021 second summer break podcast

It’s STILL the F1 summer break, so for the second and final time Damon, Tom and Natalie are back for another boredom-busting Ask Damon special.

This week the 1996 F1 world champion answers your questions on his favourite sounding engine, extra-terrestrial goings on in a racing car, his favourite music, his most evocative smell and more!

And don’t forget to tune in next week when the normal service resumes with our Belgian Grand Prix preview episode!

