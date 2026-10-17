F1 Explains: What Happens On The Grid Before Lights Out?

In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, Christian Hewgill and Times F1 correspondent Molly Hudson report from the grid before the Sprint race at Zandvoort, breaking down what actually takes place in those frantic final minutes before lights out.

They explain the rules everyone on the grid must follow and how drivers prepare in the moments before racing begins.

Cadillac Reserve Driver Zhou Guanyu, who raced for Alfa Romeo and Sauber between 2022 and 2024, adds the driver's perspective on what it feels like to stand in that environment just before going into battle. It's a rare listen from the middle of one of sport's loudest and most chaotic places.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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