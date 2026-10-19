F1 Nation's Preview of 2026 United States Grand Prix



In this F1 Nation episode, Tom Clarkson is joined by Jolyon Palmer and Alex Jacques for a lively preview of the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The panel revisits Lewis Hamilton's costly strategy call in Singapore, debating whether a driver should ever go against the team's plan, and returns to the McLaren collision between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after listeners pushed back on Palmer's original take.

Looking ahead to Austin, Kimi Antonelli could mathematically clinch the World Championship at the Circuit of The Americas, raising questions about whether Mercedes has the car to fight for victory and whether their recent form signals longer-term concern.

With momentum behind Max Verstappen after back-to-back wins from pole, the trio assesses whether Red Bull can continue their turnaround at a track where he has won four of the last five races, and discusses Laurent Mekies' new long-term contract extension.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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