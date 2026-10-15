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F1 Beyond The Grid: 50 Years Since James Hunt's Title

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F1 Beyond The Grid: 50 Years Since James Hunt's Title
Victor R. 1 min read
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In this F1 Beyond The Grid episode, Tom Clarkson marks 50 years since James Hunt claimed the 1976 World Championship, speaking with Hunt's son Freddie.

That season is remembered for its extremes: Niki Lauda's horrifying crash at the Nürburgring and his astonishing return, Hunt's disqualification at Brands Hatch, and a soaked finale at Fuji that decided the title in his favour.

Hunt walked away from F1 with 10 wins and 23 podiums to his name, later moving into broadcasting alongside the legendary Murray Walker at the BBC. He died in 1993 at just 45. Freddie, a racing driver and TV presenter himself, shares memories of his father's maverick character and reflects on how carrying that surname influenced his own path in the sport.

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Victor R.

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Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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