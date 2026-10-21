F1 Beyond The Grid: Frederik Vesti - 2026 Interview

In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, Frederik Vesti speaks with Tom Clarkson about the unseen work behind Mercedes' 2026 success. Through countless hours and thousands of laps in the simulator, the Danish driver has helped shape the car that has carried Kimi Antonelli to the brink of the Drivers' title and Mercedes toward the Constructors' Championship.

Vesti describes the demands of the role at the track, at the factory, and especially in the simulator, explaining how he stays ready to step in for George Russell or Antonelli if needed. He also details the key to the Mercedes drivers' speed and his part in deciding how the car is upgraded.

He recalls approaching Team Principal Toto Wolff at a party, a conversation that ultimately led him into the team's junior programme. A sportscar champion, Vesti remains set on racing in Formula 1—even if that means leaving the Silver Arrows.

Share this article

About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics