F1 Beyond The Grid: Lawson's Views on Red Bull Promotion

F1 Beyond The Grid: Lawson's Views on Red Bull Promotion
13 March 2025 by    1 min read


Liam Lawson's first full Formula 1 season will certainly be interesting to watch, with a lot of gossip about his role at Red Bull Racing and why the team decided to promote him instead of Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Ahead of his first season at a top team, the New Zealander talked to the F1: Beyond the Grid Podcast and gave his views about the prospects of what could be a thrilling 2025 F1 season.

Enjoy.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.