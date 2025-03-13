F1 Beyond The Grid: Lawson's Views on Red Bull Promotion



first full Formula 1 season will certainly be interesting to watch, with a lot of gossip about his role at and why the team decided to promote him instead of Japanese driver .

Ahead of his first season at a top team, the New Zealander talked to the F1: Beyond the Grid Podcast and gave his views about the prospects of what could be a thrilling 2025 F1 season.

Enjoy.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: