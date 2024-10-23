F1 Nation: 2024 USA F1 GP Review Podcast

Ferrari's Texas Triumph: Can They Challenge for the Constructors' Title?

After Ferrari's impressive 1-2 finish at the United States Grand Prix, the excitement in the paddock is palpable. In the midst of the celebrations, F1TV's Tom Clarkson, commentator Alex Jacques, and F1's resident stats guru, Sean 'Virtual Statman' Kelly, couldn't help but dive into the big question: Can Ferrari now set their sights on the coveted Constructors' Championship?

Team Principal Fred Vasseur certainly thinks so. The veteran boss was thrilled with Ferrari’s performance, calling it a "massive result" and expressing confidence in the team's momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. With this victory, Ferrari fans worldwide are starting to believe the Scuderia could pull off something special.

But the Texas GP wasn’t just about Ferrari. Another hot topic? The fierce on-track duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Their wheel-to-wheel battle left fans on the edge of their seats, but was it a championship-defining moment? Tom, Alex, and Sean debated the incident, particularly focusing on the penalty Norris received, sparking controversy and discussion among fans and pundits alike.

The weekend wasn't easy for everyone. Lewis Hamilton struggled through what can only be described as a tough race weekend. Meanwhile, there were standout performances from other corners of the grid. Williams’ Franco Colapinto impressed yet again, continuing to show why he’s one to watch, while returning Red Bull driver Liam Lawson made his mark with a solid performance.

As the season heats up, these stories keep adding layers to an already thrilling year in Formula 1. Will Ferrari continue to push forward, and could this race in Texas be the spark they needed? Only time will tell.

