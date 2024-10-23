Fernando Alonso 2024 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

is poised to become the first driver in Formula 1 history to hit the incredible milestone of 400 Grand Prix starts as he takes to the track in Mexico this weekend. This monumental achievement is one even Alonso himself didn't anticipate, as the two-time World Champion once believed his F1 journey would come to an end back in 2009.

In a candid conversation with Tom Clarkson, Alonso opened up about why he expected to leave the sport over a decade ago and how his evolving relationship with Formula 1 has helped extend his remarkable career. Reflecting on 21 action-packed seasons, Alonso shared fascinating insights into his time at the pinnacle of motorsport, including secret discussions with Red Bull that could have reshaped his legacy. He also revealed whether he regrets turning down a move to Red Bull in favor of , a decision that continues to spark debate among fans.

Alonso also touched on the races that meant the most to him, including one in particular that he desperately tried to win. The Spaniard didn’t hold back when discussing his 2021 return to the grid, admitting he needed reassurance about his place in the sport after taking a break from F1.

Looking ahead, Alonso addressed the impact of Aston Martin’s upcoming changes, specifically the arrival of F1’s technical wizard Adrian Newey in 2026. With Newey’s reputation for designing championship-winning cars, Alonso weighed in on how this could shape his future with the team.

As Alonso prepares to make history in Mexico, fans can only wonder what more the iconic driver has in store as he continues to defy the odds and push the boundaries of longevity in Formula 1.

