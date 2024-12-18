F1 Nation: 2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Review Podcast

Abu Dhabi GP Wrap-Up: McLaren's Triumph, Ferrari's Near Miss, and Hamilton's Next Chapter

As the sun set over Yas Marina, the 2024 Formula 1 season reached its thrilling conclusion, with plenty of fireworks on and off the track. In the final paddock podcast of the year, Tom Clarkson was joined by F1TV’s charismatic presenter Laura Winter and the ever-insightful Sean Kelly, aka F1's Virtual Statman, to unpack an unforgettable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Stunning Comeback: Champions Again After 26 Years

The headline story? McLaren clinched the Constructors’ Championship for the first time since 1998. It’s a milestone that has sparked celebration across the F1 world. From mid-grid mediocrity to title glory, McLaren's revival has been nothing short of astonishing.

Tom, Laura, and Sean delved into what fueled this transformation, with insights from race winner Lando Norris, Team Principal Andrea Stella, and Mark Norris, Director of Trackside Operations. Lando’s dominant drive capped off a season of relentless consistency, while Stella highlighted the team’s unity and innovative strategies as pivotal to their success. So, what’s next for McLaren? With their current trajectory, a period of dominance could be on the cards.

Ferrari's Podium Joy, Championship Heartache

Over at Ferrari, it was a bittersweet finale. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both finished on the podium, delivering one last hurrah as teammates before going their separate ways in 2025. Despite their efforts, the Scuderia fell just 14 points short of the title.

Our trio dissected Ferrari’s year, which saw flashes of brilliance but also moments of frustration. As the team eyes a reset, Sainz and Leclerc face fresh challenges next season: Sainz will join Williams as their star driver, while Leclerc prepares to lead Ferrari’s charge into the future.

Farewell to Hamilton’s Mercedes Era

Finally, the spotlight turned to Lewis Hamilton. Abu Dhabi marked the end of an iconic partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes. The seven-time World Champion now embarks on a new chapter with Ferrari in 2025, a move that has sparked endless debate. Can Hamilton’s magic reignite Ferrari’s fortunes? Tom, Laura, and Sean explored the implications of this seismic shift in the F1 landscape.

As the paddock lights dim and the teams pack up for the off-season, one thing is clear: 2024 delivered a season of epic highs, emotional farewells, and tantalizing storylines for 2025. Stay tuned, F1 fans – the drama is just getting started!

