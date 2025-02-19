Beyond the Grid: F1 Legends' Insights on Ferrari Journey

Beyond the Grid podcast: Hamilton's Ferrari Move and Insights from F1 Legends about the Scuderia

As Lewis Hamilton prepares to start a new, thrilling chapter in his F1 career with the Scuderia Ferrari, the Beyond the Grid podcast released some content from its archives.

The audio bits include the thoughts of F1 legends who drove for Ferrari and had high expectations put on them, as Hamilton has.

Join BTG host Tom Clarkson in this review of F1 legend's Ferrari dreams.

The Ferrari insight is provided by Sebastian Vettel, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and 1979 Ferrari's F1 champion Jody Scheckter.

