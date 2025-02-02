Beyond the Grid: The Best from F1 Explains in 2024!
The Best from Season 2 of F1 Explains
In December, F1 Explains presenters Christian Hewgill and Katie Osborne selected their favorite moments from the podcast's second season, which happened throughout the 2024 Formula 1 campaign.
The podcast focuses on the intricacies of Formula 1 racing. Apart from results, records and championships won, F1 Explains goes slightly further.
Instead of analyzing what happened and who won, F1 Explains looks at how races shape up and what constitutes Formula 1 from the inside, from the calendar setup to the minutes that precede the start of a Grand Prix.
In this episode, the crew selected a few topics that give F1 fans a big insight into the world of the pinnacle of motorsport:
- Liam Lawson on how drivers find the racing line
- Ollie Bearman reveals Ferrari's young driver scouting camps
- Oscar Piastri on how F2 prepared him to win in F1
- Jack Doohan explains braking at 200mph
- Bernie Collins' guide to the F1 pit lane
- Planning the F1 calendar
- How performance engineers coach drivers to go faster
- What happens on the grid in the minutes before the race start
Enjoy!
