Talking Bull: Max Verstappen: Four Time World Champion

Verstappen Celebrates Fourth Title with Red Bull's Talking Bull Podcast

As the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes, Oracle Red Bull Racing is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its star driver, Max Verstappen. The newly crowned four-time world champion recently joined Nic for a live recording of the Talking Bull podcast, hosted at the heart of Red Bull's innovation hub, MK7.

In this special episode, the team dives deep into Max's record-breaking journey through the 2024 season, reflecting on the highlights that solidified his dominance on the track. Among the standout moments was Verstappen's electrifying performance at a rain-soaked São Paulo Grand Prix, where he masterfully cut through the field, showcasing his unmatched skill in challenging conditions.

Fans tuning in can expect an insider's perspective on what it takes to achieve such unprecedented success, as well as some light-hearted banter and behind-the-scenes insights from Max and the Red Bull team.

With his fourth consecutive Driver’s Championship secured, Verstappen has cemented his place among Formula 1's all-time greats. This celebratory episode of Talking Bull is the perfect way to relive an unforgettable season and kick off the countdown to what promises to be an equally thrilling 2025 campaign.

Catch the episode now and join the celebration of Max’s incredible journey!

