F1: Beyond the Grid host Tom Clarkson is revisiting some of his old interviews with key Aston Martin personnel, who are all trying to put the team back into podium contention.

Newest addition Adrian Newey could bring the keys to a new journey of consistency, and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and team owner Lawrence Stroll would certainly love to see such a resurgence.

