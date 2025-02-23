F1 Nation Goes Backstage at F1 75 Live

Go behind the scenes with the F1 Nation crew during F1's 10-team season launch, the F1 75 event at the O2 Arena, London.

This episode is a debrief of the F1 75 event. Tom Clarkson, Lawrence Barreto and Laura Winter explain their view of the massive F1 event, working alongside comedian Jack Whitehall and more.

The special guests during this episode include 1992 F1 champion , 1996 F1 champion and 1978 F1 champion .

Enjoy.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: