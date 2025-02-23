F1 Nation Goes Backstage at F1 75 Live

23 February 2025 by    1 min read

Go behind the scenes with the F1 Nation crew during F1's 10-team season launch, the F1 75 event at the O2 Arena, London.

This episode is a debrief of the F1 75 event. Tom Clarkson, Lawrence Barreto and Laura Winter explain their view of the massive F1 event, working alongside comedian Jack Whitehall and more.

The special guests during this episode include 1992 F1 champion Nigel Mansell, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill and 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti.

Enjoy.

