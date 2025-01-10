Talking Bull: Lawson's first interview as Red Bull Racing driver

Liam Lawson Talks Red Bull Dreams, Racing Legacy, and a Love for 'Cars'

The Oracle Red Bull Racing campus in Milton Keynes is abuzz with excitement, and it’s easy to see why. The team’s new recruit for the 2025 Formula 1 season, , has officially stepped into the spotlight. For the Kiwi prodigy, this isn’t just a dream come true—it’s the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

Since joining the Oracle Red Bull Racing Junior Team in 2019, Lawson has been on a meteoric rise. Now, he’s set to join one of the most prestigious teams in F1 history, teaming up with none other than four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Speaking with confidence and genuine enthusiasm, Lawson shared his thoughts on this monumental career step.

A New Chapter with a Legendary Team

“Being part of Oracle is incredible,” Lawson admitted, his excitement evident. “This team has such an amazing history and so much success. To know I’ll be contributing to that legacy is both humbling and inspiring.”

For Lawson, the journey to F1’s pinnacle has been a whirlwind, but the New Zealander seems ready to tackle the challenge head-on. He expressed his eagerness to learn from Verstappen, whose dominance on the track has been nothing short of legendary.

Kiwi Pride and Animated Aspirations

Representing New Zealand on the global stage is a source of immense pride for Lawson. “There aren’t many Kiwis in motorsport at this level, so carrying my country’s flag in Formula 1 means the world to me,” he said.

But it’s not all about racing for the young driver. Lawson’s playful side emerged when he revealed a personal dream: starring in a remake of the animated classic Cars. “I’d love to voice a character in a new Cars movie—it would be so much fun!” he laughed.

What Fans Can Expect

When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Lawson gave fans a glimpse into his mindset. “I’m here to learn, to grow, and to compete,” he said. “I want to bring my absolute best to every race. You can expect 100% effort, and hopefully, some great results to cheer for.”

The 2025 season promises to be an electrifying one for Oracle Red Bull Racing, and Lawson’s arrival only adds to the anticipation. With his talent, charisma, and determination, this Kiwi sensation is poised to make waves—and win hearts—on the Formula 1 grid.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: