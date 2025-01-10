McLaren Ends 26-Year Wait, Clinches Historic Constructors' Title Triumph

After clinching the Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years, McLaren Racing is basking in the glow of a truly historic 2024 season. To mark the occasion, we sat down with three of the masterminds behind this incredible achievement: CEO Zak Brown, Team Principal Andrea Stella, and Racing Director Randy Singh.

In a candid conversation, they shared insights into the journey that propelled McLaren back to the top of Formula 1. From rebuilding the team’s infrastructure to fostering a culture of resilience, the trio highlighted the key elements of their success.

Zak Brown, whose leadership has reinvigorated the McLaren brand, was quick to credit the entire team: "This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved – from the factory floor to the pit wall. It’s been a long road, but we never lost sight of our goal."

Andrea Stella, who stepped into the Team Principal role this season, reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the year: "Every race presented unique obstacles, but our ability to adapt and evolve made the difference. Winning this title feels like the culmination of years of perseverance."

Randy Singh, the man behind the race strategies that often turned the tide, shared his pride in the team’s approach: "The synergy between drivers, engineers, and strategists was unparalleled. It’s this collective effort that allowed us to achieve something truly special."

The 2024 season will undoubtedly go down as one of McLaren’s finest hours, not just for its result but for the unwavering determination that brought the team back to championship glory. As they celebrate this long-awaited triumph, fans around the world can look forward to what the future holds for this resurgent racing giant.

